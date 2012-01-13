Shares in Vodafone fall 3 percent in heavy volume and lead the FTSE 100 fallers, weighed by talk -- denied by a spokesman -- that the world's largest mobile phone group has guided analysts to lower their forecasts.

"All we're doing is gathering consensus information which is routine practice ahead of financial results," the spokesman says. "No new information has been put out in to the market."

Shares in Vodafone may also have been affected by a research note from Morgan Stanley which trimmed its target price on potential weakness in Europe.

Volume in Vodafone shares is at 116 percent of the 90-day daily average, nearly double that of the FTSE 100.

