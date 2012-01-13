Shares in Germany's largest airline Lufthansa fall as much as 3 percent from a plus of around 1 percent, with traders pointing to a report that the company will miss its targets for 2011.

Lufthansa reduced its profit outlook for 2011 in September and said at its third-quarter results in October it expected a high three-digit million euro amount. "There is no change to 2011 guidance," a spokeswoman for Lufthansa said on Friday.

Christoph Franz is cited in an employee magazine on Friday as saying: "Even if we succeed in ending the current financial year with a positive operating result, it will fall well below the sum which we had planned for."

He made exactly the same comments in the same employee magazine one month ago. The Lufthansa spokeswoman said on Friday that Franz's comments reflected the situation in October.

The shares recovered some of their losses and are down 0.6 percent at 1402 GMT.

Reuters messaging rm://victoria.bryan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://maria.sheahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net