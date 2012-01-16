European stock index futures point to a lower open for equities as Standard & Poor's move to downgrade the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries late on Friday hurt market sentiment.

At 0710 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.4 to 0.8 percent.

The U.S. market is closed for a holiday.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

RICHEMONT TRADING

BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC TRADING

CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON YR SALES

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA TRAFFIC

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0700 DE Wholesale Price

0815 CH PPI

0900 IT CPI

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net