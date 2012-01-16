European stock index futures point to a lower open for equities as Standard & Poor's move to downgrade the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries late on Friday hurt market sentiment.
At 0710 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.4 to 0.8 percent.
The U.S. market is closed for a holiday.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
RICHEMONT TRADING
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC TRADING
CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON YR SALES
AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA TRAFFIC
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0700 DE Wholesale Price
0815 CH PPI
0900 IT CPI
Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net