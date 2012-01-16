European stocks fall in early trade as a mass downgrade of euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's, although expected, revives worries over the triple-A rating of the bloc's rescue fund.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.2 percent at 1,016.09 points.

Late on Friday, S&P cut the ratings of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus by two notches and France, Austria, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch each.

France's Societe Generale is down 2.2 percent and BNP Paribas falls 1.5 percent. Italy's UniCredit drops 3.1 percent.

