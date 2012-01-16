European banking shares take a hit after a long-mooted mass downgrade of regional sovereigns finally arrived after the market close on Friday, with German banks outperforming French lenders after Europe's leading economy escaped unscathed.

At 0840 GMT, the Euro STOXX Banks index is down 1.5 percent, lagging the broader banks index, down 1 percent, and also a flat wider market.

French banks including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Natixis are all among the top fallers, down between 1.8 percent and 3.6 percent, lagging German lenders including Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, which are up 0.6 percent and down 0.6, respectively.

Michael Symonds, financials credit analyst at Daiwa, says the retention of triple-A status by Germany and the Netherlands, and the likely affirmation of the ratings of their banks, means the "main risk to French banks will come from the changing relative perception of French country risk in the eyes of wholesale bank investors and depositors".

