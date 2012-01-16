Shares in Smiths Group gain 0.9 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as UBS raises its sum-of-the-parts-based target price for the British technology group to 1,300 pence from 1,200 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

UBS says, in its view, recent comments from Smith Group's CEO on "portfolio management" in 2011 has increased the probability of a divestment of one of the group's divisions.

"With the sale of a division now seemingly more likely, we believe it is appropriate to make a bottom-up assessment of the value of each division by analysing the potential for profit growth, cash conversion and inherent risk," UBS says in a note.

The broker says it believes that Smiths Group is a significantly better company than in 2008 and that it can benefit from stronger global economic growth in the second-half of 2012.

However, UBS says it is more cautious on Smiths' full-year 2012 performance and reduces its full-year EBIT forecasts by around 7 percent for 2012 and by circa 4 percent for 2013

"As growth returns and the enhanced margins are maintained or increased, we expect investors and potential buyers of the divisions to ascribe a higher multiple to Smiths' future earnings," the broker adds.

