The fact many euro zone banks rely on ECB support after being shut out of normal funding markets means the impact of the mass downgrade of regional sovereigns by Standard & Poor's is largely symbolic, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says in a note.

While recent outperformance of the sector relative to the broader market, by around 4 percent, and negative sentiment after the ratings action could weigh in the short-term, recent policymaker action to boost liquidity would continue to provide support.

"...for most European banks, sovereign rating downgrades are largely symbolic. Many banks have either been cut off from public funding markets, or are paying a price inconsistent with current ratings," BofA says.

"Even accounting for potential bank & sovereign downgrades, we believe the funding situation of European banks has improved significantly recently owing to policy maker support. That said, further sovereign austerity plans could drive up bad debt charges at banks."

However, it keeps its view that banks will re-rate from current valuations once the ongoing wave of recapitalisation is completed, and reiterates its preference for Societe Generale and Lloyds Banking Group.

