Shares in Carnival Corp plunge 18 percent, topping Britain's blue-chip losers list, after the owner of the cruise ship that capsized off Italy's west coast said its 2012 earnings would take a $90 million hit and added that it anticipated further costs to the business.

"We would highlight the potential impact on booking yields in an environment where booking patterns remain subdued," Shore Capital analyst Greg Johnson says.

Morgan Stanley analysts say the accident could have a bigger impact on the company than just the hit to annual earnings.

"It could be materially worse if the investigation finds industry safety standards need improving and, or consumers stay away for a prolonged period," they say.

Another analyst, who declines to be named, notes Carnival has five other ships which are of the same design as the vessel which capsized and says there will now be a question mark over the safety of the other ships.

He sees the impact of the accident as minimal in the longer term, however:

"Obviously tragic, it will have a short term impact on yields, but I don't think that customers are going to stop travelling on cruise ships because of one accident in a hundred years."

