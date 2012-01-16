Shares in Meggitt add 0.9 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, after UBS upgrades its rating for the British aerospace engineer to "neutral" from "sell" and raises its target price to 365 pence from 330 pence.

The broker also raises its EPS forecasts for Meggitt by 2.4 percent to 35.0 pence for 2012 and by 4.5 percent to 38.9 pence for 2013.

UBS says it expects Meggitt to benefit from both the strength of the U.S. dollar versus sterling, and versus the Swiss franc.

The broker also notes data last week showed the first signs of a recovery in business jet deliveries to North America, the largest market, with the small and mid-size deliveries rising about 10 percent.

"We think it is worth noting that only 33 percent of Meggitt's sales are to UK/Europe and we estimate about half of these sales are to Airbus, Rolls-Royce and other exporters, so Meggitt has an effective exposure of only circa 15-20 percent," UBS says in a note.

