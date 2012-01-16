Bloomsbury shares rise 2.8 percent, against a flat FTSE Small Cap index, as the British publisher says its e-book sales grew 38 percent in the quarter ended December 31 and it hopes to deliver results in line with expectations.

Bloomsbury, which publishes the "Harry Potter" series in the UK, says its Performance in the period ended 31 December 2011 was strong.

"BMY (Bloomsbury) continues to deliver in a tough retail environment as the business shifts to digital and more specialised publishing, with better growth and margin prospects," Investec Securities says in a note.

The company has also delivered a strong author list and continues to sign high margin licensing and publishing services deals, it says.

