The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, outperforming weaker showings by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Robert Wiseman Dairies leaps 18.5 percent after the firm agrees to an around 279.5 million pounds takeover by German dairy firm Müller Group, with the recommended cash offer pitched at 390 pence per share, a 60 percent premium to Robert Wiseman's closing share price on Thursday, a day prior to the start of the offer.

Staying with takeover moves, Arena Leisure jumps 15.9 percent as, after the market close on Friday, British billionaire businessmen David and Simon Reuben agreed to buy the operator of seven UK racecourses for 44.25 pence per share via their investment vehicle Aldersgate, in a deal valuing the firm at around 167 million pounds.

