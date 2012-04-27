(Adds details on Spanish, European benchmark indexes) Shares in Spanish banks slide in early trading after credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cuts Spain's credit rating two notches, citing expectations the government finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought, in part because of the sickly banking sector.

Santander loses 1.2 percent, BBVA falls 1.4 percent and Bankinter declines 1.2 percent. The Spanish banking index is down 3 percent.

"The banks have a high dependence on financing so this downgrade makes life even more difficult for them," a Madrid-based trader says.

The euro zone banking sector is down 1 percent and Deutsche Bank reckons there could be more trouble to come.

"We are keeping an eye out for potential Moody's downgrades on European banks from next week onward, especially Spanish and Italian banks. The Moody's bank rating reviews that was meant to be concluded some time this month was pushed back to early May," its strategists note.

Spain's benchmark IBEX stocks index is down 0.2 percent, underperforming a small rise in FTSEurofirst. The fall, though is on a par with that of Italy's bourse, while non euro zone countries fare better, suggesting broad concerns about the debt problems in the euro area.

For a story see

Reuters messaging rm://tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net