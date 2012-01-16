Shares in TUI Travel rise 3.8 percent, a top FTSE 250 riser, with the index down 0.3 percent, as UBS initiates coverage on the tour operator with a "buy" rating and 220 pence target price.

The broker also starts peer Thomas Cook with a "neutral" rating, saying despite UK tour operators having recently faced significant structural and operational issues, as well as major impacts from one-off events, pockets of growth remain.

UBS prefers TUI Travel over Thomas Cook because of its more developed product mix, better exposure and relative stronger balance sheet, and it expects the stock to receive support from a potential takeover by its German parent company TUI AG.

The broker is more cautious on Thomas Cook saying operational and financial problems present significant hurdles, including asset disposals, a business strategy review, the appointment of a new CEO, and refinancing that may include an equity issuance.

"Whilst successful negotiation of these hurdles would represent significant potential upside, we believe this is outweighed by short-term downside risks," it says.

Thomas Cook shares are flat.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net