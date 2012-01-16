Nomura says it thinks the European market is seeing the beginning of a major shift from "defensive" areas of the market into higher risk, cyclicals and financials.

"Last year's 'winners' are extremely expensive, whereas high-risk stocks trade at a significant discount. A rotation from these extremes looks very likely to us, as was proven last week when we saw the largest reversals in momentum and risk styles in a week since October 2011," it says in a strategy note.

Nomura says it continues to be underweight consumer staples and utilities and overweight basic industries, energy and financials.

