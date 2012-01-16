Shares in Kingfisher shed 1.8 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as Citigroup downgrades its rating for the home improvements retailer to "neutral" from "buy" and reduces its target price to 275 pence from 300 pence in a cautious review of the European retail sector.

Citigroup also makes eight other cuts to target prices in the report, mainly for British retailers, although Kingfisher is the only rating change with the broker citing macroeconomic factors for its downgrade.

Citigroup says overall, in its view, European households and General Retailers face a sustained period of sub-trend growth as government, corporate and household debt levels adjust following years of credit-fuelled growth.

The broker says its Pan-European Household Available Cash framework argues for a circa 100 basis points reduction in 2012 like-for-like sales growth for the sector, driven by declines in the UK, France, and Spain, partly offset by a stable forecast in Germany.

"Although we strongly prefer Global Growth/Deequitisers over Cyclicals, given the latter represents over 50 percent sector market cap, we retain a neutral UK sector stance" on retailers, Citigroup adds.

