Shares in Inmarsat drop 8.9 percent, the top FTSE 250 falelr, with traders citing the impact of reports in the U.S. from a key federal agency saying the wireless service run by its partner LightSquared would cause harmful interference to many GPS receivers, raising concerns over future earnings potential.

The National Space-Based Positioning Navigation and Timing Committee said in a letter it had reached the unanimous conclusion that the LightSquared network would cause harmful interference to many GPS receivers as well as a GPS-powered ground-alert system, according to a note from JPMorgan Cazenove.

"The statement increases the pressure on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to remove the grant given to LightSquared to build a nationwide wireless network and represents a severe setback for LightSquared's future," JPMorgan.

"We nevertheless believe that spectrum in the U.S. remains valuable and therefore any owner of the LightSquared spectrum would continue to make the payments to Inmarsat," JPMorgan says, retaining its bullish stance on Inmarsat.

In November, the British satellite services provider said its LightSquared spectrum sharing agreement boosted revenue in the third quarter.

