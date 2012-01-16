Shares in Capita shed 3.3 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 faller with the index itself flat, as both BofA Merrill Lynch and Collins Stewart downgrade their ratings for the outsourcing group, citing disappointment over recent contract news.

Merrill downgrades Capita to "neutral" from "buy" and trims its earnings estimates to reflect "further disappointment on pipeline conversion".

The broker points out that Capita missed out on three contracts last week, with Edinburgh Council and Aviva

Merrill also notes that Capita shares have rallied by 7 percent since late November and it believes that at current levels the investment case for the stock is finely balanced.

Collins Stewart, meanwhile, downgrades its rating for Capita to "hold" from "buy" also citing disappointing contract newsflow.

"We had anticipated that in 2012 Capita would convincingly return to organic revenue growth ... But with a number of disappointing contract bidding outcomes since the autumn putting downward pressure on Capita's win rate this is now looking unlikely," the broker says in a note.

