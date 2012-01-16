The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent, outperforming a flat blue chip index, with the mid caps down 0.3 percent.

Rockhopper gains 10.1 percent after the British oil explorer says it expects to find a partner to invest in its politically sensitive discovery offshore the Falkland Islands within three months and might sell a majority stake in the $2 billion project.

Oriel Securities believes "significant upside" could be generated for Rockhopper through a deal with a partner, but thinks it is unlikely that any transaction will be completed by the end of the first quarter.

Interior Services Group drops 18 percent to a near three-year low after the British construction management firm forecasts that its 2012 group profit will below expectations, citing cancellations or deferrals of projects by key clients in the UK retail sector.

