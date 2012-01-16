The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.4 percent, and the FTSE 250 index pushes 0.2 percent higher.

Stanley Gibbons gains 7.4 percent after the British stamp-collecting and memorabilia firm says it expects 2011 results to be in line with market expectations, showing growth in sales, profit and operating cash generation.

"The strength of the brand name gives Stanley Gibbons significant potential to grow internationally, which should be accelerated with the launch of the website," Peel Hunt says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Churchill Mining adds 9.4 percent as the Indonesia-focused coal miner says it considers a counter claim made by the Ridlatama Group against its PT Indonesia Coal Development (ICD) subsidiary to be "baseless", as it says the relevant payments referred to in the claim were made by ICD.

