Earnings momentum for European corporates appears to have bottomed and, while it could just be a lull after the Christmas break, investors should be "braced for turning points no matter how early they feel".

The bank says the revisions ratio - the number of analyst upgrades to the 12-month forward earnings per share (EPS) minus the number of downgrades expressed as a percentage of the total number of estimate changes - looks to have hit a floor in November after climbing to a peak in June 2010.

"The thing to concentrate on is the firmness of the global economy and many European equities are beneficiaries of this. Chemicals is a standout sector amongst those seeing recoveries in earnings momentum (on a relative basis)," it says in a European strategy note.

The construction & materials sector's earnings momentum has gradually recovered from the lows of June and looks to be on the verge of turning positive. A recovery in U.S. construction activity might help to support this trend.

However, earnings momentum of the basic resources sector continues to weaken and cash flows are not as strong. There is also scope for some short-term disappointment on China either through softer economic data or policy easing taking longer to materialise, the note says.

