European stock index futures point to a stronger open as investors brush off S&P's downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to focus on China's slightly better-than-expected growth data.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 1 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.8 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 0.9 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
SGS SA FINAL
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Citigroup Inc
Q3 2012 Forest Laboratories, Inc.
Q2 2012 Linear Technology Corp
Q4 M&T Bank Corp
Q4 Wells Fargo & Co
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0930 GB CPI Dec
0930 GB RPI Dec
1000 EZ HICP final Dec
1000 DE ZEW index Jan
1330 US NY Fed mfg Jan
