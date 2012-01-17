European stock index futures point to a stronger open as investors brush off S&P's downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to focus on China's slightly better-than-expected growth data.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 1 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.8 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 0.9 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

SGS SA FINAL

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Citigroup Inc

Q3 2012 Forest Laboratories, Inc.

Q2 2012 Linear Technology Corp

Q4 M&T Bank Corp

Q4 Wells Fargo & Co

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0930 GB CPI Dec

0930 GB RPI Dec

1000 EZ HICP final Dec

1000 DE ZEW index Jan

1330 US NY Fed mfg Jan

