Shares in Resolution and Lancashire rise over 3 percent, outperforming a 1.2 percent-stronger European insurance sector, buoyed by a UBS upgrade of the two British insurers to "buy" from "neutral", saying they are poised to shine in a difficult domestic market.

The broker praises Resolution's "rational strategic response to the tough home market" and sees significant upside to the group's earnings if the group achieves its targets. It also says the stock offers a supportive valuation ahead of a 250 million pounds ($383.2 million) buyback in the second quarter.

UBS is cautious on the British life insurance sector as volumes stagnate and the industry's prospects remain clouded by the Retail Distribution Review, a consumer protection plan launched by the Financial Services Authority, and possible further erosion of pension tax breaks.

Against this backdrop, the broker highlights Prudential as an "internationally diversified, high-quality Asian play" and Aviva, which it describes as a "value play" on a euro area recovery.

UBS is more positive on non-life, citing "continued moderate momentum in the rating environment" and increased relative defensiveness in the industry's non-life balance sheets and earnings.

It upgrades Lancashire, which it expects to benefit from dislocation in the property retro insurance market, and introduces a short-term "buy" rating on RSA ahead of its preliminary results, seeing "unrecognised strategic value" in the stock, which de-rated last year.

($1 = 0.6524 British pounds)

