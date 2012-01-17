Shares in Casino rise over 5 percent and are among top gainers on the Paris bourse after the retailer reassures investors over its 2011 profit outlook despite reporting a slowdown in French fourth quarter sales.

"Casino Q4 trading highlights a slowdown in underlying growth, but reassuring on margin outlook," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

Finance chief Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts during a conference call that 2011 operating profit will exceed 1.540 billion euros, beating market expectations.

"We think the delivery of a solid set of sales numbers which meet consensus expectations, combined wth the slight outperformance on earnings will be taken well by a market primed to expect downgrades," Citi analyst Al Johnston says.

