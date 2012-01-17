Shares in Stentys rise 9 percent after the French biotech reports fourth-quarter sales of 463,000 euros ($586,700), a three-fold increase.

The company which develops stents for the treatment of heart attacks and artery diseases also published full year sales of 1.4 million euros, growing from 305,600 euros ($387,300)in 2010.

Stentys says it has benefited from rising sales in the six new countries opened last year, which represented 47 pct of its fourth-quarter sales.

Gilbert Dupont analyst Guillaume Cuvillier, who is keeping his "buy" recommendation on the stock, says in a note that annual sales exceed his expectations, adding that the company has a solid financial structure.

"At the end of the fiscal year, the group displays available cash of 14.7 million euros, in line with the company's expectations," he wrote.

The company is listed on the French Mid and Small index since October 2010. Its shares are up over 15 pct since the start of the year.

