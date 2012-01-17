Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland top the FTSE 100 index as they rise 3.7 percent after the British lender secures a $7.3bn deal to sell its aircraft-leasing business and Shore Capital upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "sell" on the back of the bank's move to restructure its investment banking division.

"Disposal of (RBS Aviation Capital) will release $2.5 billion (1.6 billion pounds) of risk weighted assets, assisting RBS to reduce its wholesale funding commitment and strengthen core tier 1 capital," Oriel Financials says, reiterating its "buy" recommendation on the stock.

RBS' shares are also supported by an upgrade by Shore Capital, which welcomes the group's decision, announced last week, to shrink its riskier investment banking operations and reduce its focus on the more capital intensive fixed income business.

"Although this restructuring could be costly in the short-term, we believe that it will prove to be a sensible move over the medium to long-term, boosting both return on equity and capitalisation," Shore Capital says in a note.

The broker also notes contagion risk from the euro zone's debt crisis has diminished following the European Central Bank's recent liquidity injection.

