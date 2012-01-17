The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.5 percent, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the midcaps ahead 1.5 percent, and the FTSE 100 index 1 percent firmer.

Premier Foods jumps 14.6 percent after a trading update from Britain's biggest food group.

Investec Securities, which repeats its "buy" rating on the stock, says that while full-year 2011 is set to come in well below its expectations, "we continue to think that the share price will be driven by the terms of any prospective refinancing rather than retrospective trading".

Cove Energy firms 2.8 percent after the oil and gas explorer unveils results offshore Mozambique, which it describes as outstanding.

