Nomura says First Quantum remains its top pick for copper exposure as the company has attractive valuations and a significant net cash position, besides having the potential to nearly triple copper production by 2017.

Kazakh miner ENRC remains its least preferred stock given the group's higher geopolitical risk and riskier organic growth strategy, Nomura says in a note on metals and mining.

Its top picks among European miners include Rio Tinto and Xstrata.

"Xstrata is set to deliver a suite of major organic growth projects in 2012. First Quantum is also in the midst of major project deliveries with the 40ktpa Ravensthorpe nickel project continuing to ramp up and the Kevitsa nickel-copper project set to be commissioned in mid 2012. The successful delivery of these could be catalysts for XTA and FQM," Nomura says.

The note says the market remains focused on the economic global uncertainties, however, miners will soon begin reporting quarterly production data, which should highlight solid production with ongoing volume growth. Valuations for the miners remain attractive and unchallenging.

"With the sector turning firmly back to organic growth, market focus through results season is likely to remain on the miners' organic growth targets and their ability to deliver projects on time and on budget."

London-listed shares of Canada's First Quantum are up 4.7 percent, Xstrata gains 2.1 percent and ENRC rises 1.4 percent.

