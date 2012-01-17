Shares in Metso, IMI and Smiths Group rise between 1.8 and 4.3 percent, outpacing a 1.3-percent rise for the European industrial goods & services sector, after Exane upgrades the three groups to "outperform" from "neutral".

The broker favours U.S.-exposed European capital goods companies, such as IMI and Smiths, as it expects the world's largest economy to grow 1.9 percent this year, compared to a 0.8 percent contraction in Europe.

It also turns positive on Metso to reflect an improved outlook for the raw material transformation industry after some major miners upgraded their spending plans.

Exane flags risks for companies that rely on industrial production, which is set to suffer from destocking in the face of worsening macroeconomic conditions.

It downgrades Legrand and Cookson to "neutral" from "outperform" to reduce its tactical exposure to a shrinking European economy and sluggish industrial production respectively.

Legrand is up 0.6 percent, while Cookson rises 0.5 percent.

