Shares in Italy's biggest commercial TV broadcaster Mediaset fall 1.5 percent, underperforming the European media sector, as analysts cut their earnings estimates on expectations of weaker Italian advertising sales in 2012.

"The most recent figures on Italian consumption seem to confirm the negative trend for year-end 2011: this could translate into a higher-than-expected drop in Italian advertising. The picture for 2012 is rapidly deteriorating," Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan says in a note.

Mediobanca trims its Mediaset target to 2.3 euros from 2.48 euros, while Kepler cuts its target to 1.9 euros from 2.5 euros.

In an interview on Monday, Mediaset Vice Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said 2011 net profit would be above 200 million euros, disappointing analysts, whose consensus estimate was of around 300 million euros.

Other Italian media company shares were also lower.

