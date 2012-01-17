SCA and DS Smith rise after the Swedish paper and hygiene products maker agrees to sell its long-struggling packaging unit to the British packaging firm to focus more on hygiene products, also giving a boost to Finnish paper product makers.

SCA shares jump 11 percent to near 3-year highs, while DS Smith is up 4.6 percent to 2-month highs.

Analysts say it is positive for SCA that it has become more oriented towards the less cyclical consumer products segment, for which outlooks are seen rosier.

Cheuvreux analyst Mikael Jafs says the sale had been on the cards but came earlier than markets had expected, and that the share reaction is fair.

"With this, hygiene products will account for 80 percent ... It's reasonable that SCA be valued higher since consumer products are overall higher valued higher than the bulk businesses," he says.

On DS Smith's shares, broker firm Goodbody says: "We believe the deal will be well received as DS Smith demonstrates its ambition and makes significant strides in reaching its strategic goals."

"Overall, such large scale consolidation within the industry is a positive for the sector," it says in a note.

In Finland, forest groups' shares rise following the news which raise hopes for more buyouts in the paper products sector struggling with falling paper demand and over-capacity.

M-real rises 6.9 percent, UPM-Kymmene gains 3.6 percent and Stora Enso rises 2.4 percent.

"The market is buying the stocks that got hammered the most last year. Also, SCA's deal highlights the fact that we will have M&A activity in this sector," Jafs says on the Finnish shares.

