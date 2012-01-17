The FTSE Small Cap index firms 0.5 percent in midday trade, in line with the blue chips, while the midcaps climb 1.3 percent.

Crawshaw Group jumps nearly 12 percent after the butcher updates the market on trading over the Christmas period, with total sales for the five weeks to the New Year up 9 percent compared to the same period last year, prompting WH Ireland to lift its rating on the stock to "outperform".

Cove Energy firms 3 percent after the oil and gas explorer unveils results offshore Mozambique, which it describes as outstanding.

