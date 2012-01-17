MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
ASML HOLDING NV Q4
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Amphenol Corp
Q4 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
Q4 eBay Inc
Q4 Fastenal Co
Q4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Q4 Northern Trust Corp
Q4 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Q4 Charles Schwab Corp
Q4 SLM Corp
Q4 State Street Corp
Q4 US Bancorp
Q3 2012 Xilinx Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0930 GB Claim count Dec
0930 GB ILO unempl't Nov
1330 US PPI Dec
1415 US Capacity use Dec
1415 US Ind Prod Dec
1500 US NAHB Jan
Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net