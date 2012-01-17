Shares in Petroplus slide after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgrades the company's debt, saying it believes the risk of a near-term payment default has increased.

S&P cut the Petroplus Holding AG rating to CC, deep into junk territory, from the previous CCC+, and also lowered ratings on senior unsecured notes totaling $1.6 billion and a $150 million convertible bond issued by a subsidiary to C from CCC.

Shares traded 8.2 percent lower at 1.34 Swiss francs at 1330 GMT, underperforming a 1.4 percent firmer European Oil and Gas index.

"The probability of bankruptcy has increased according to the ratings agency, but nothing else has changed," ZKB analyst Martin Schreiber, who has a market weight rating on Petroplus, says.

Data show that U.S. funds group Janus Capital has reduced its stake in the company from above 10 percent at the beginning of December to below 5 percent as of Jan. 4. Reuters messaging rm://martin.desapinto.reuters.com@reuters.net