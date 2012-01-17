European shares stay strong after hitting 5-month highs, with stocks on Wall Street opening higher on Chinese data that raises hope the government may take steps to stimulate growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.7 percent at 1,032.14 points after climbing to 1,038.37 - the highest since early August. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 1.0 to 1.1 percent.

In Europe, sectors linked with economic growth are among the top gainers. The auto sector rises 2.7 percent, while the construction sector gains 1.7 percent.

