Shares in Novozymes fall 1.4 percent, underperforming a slightly stronger STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare Index ahead of the Danish industrial enzymes producer's full-year results on Thursday, with Credit Suisse pointing to some negatives.

"The current macro slowdown should have a dampening effect on enzyme demand," Credit Suisse says in a note, reiterating its "neutral" rating on the shares.

The broker adds that the fourth quarter EBIT margin will be helped by an "easy comparative base". It says it sees gross margin progress driven by efficiency gains and higher capacity utilisation, but this will be offset by the Group's continued investment to support growth initiatives.

Novozymes shares are up 7 percent in the last year, outperforming a weaker European market.

