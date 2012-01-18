MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING
BANKINTER SA Q4
NOVOZYMES A/S Q4
AURUBIS AG FINAL
POLYMETAL Q4
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING
Q4 American Express Co
Q4 Bank of America Corp
Q4 BB&T Corp
Q4 Capital One Financial Corp
Q1 2012 Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Q4 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
Q4 Google
Q4 Huntington Bancshares Inc
Q4 International Business Machines Corp
Q4 Intel Corp
Q4 Intuitive Surgical Inc
Q1 2012 Johnson Controls Inc
Q4 Southwest Airlines Financial Results Re
Q4 Morgan Stanley
Q2 2012 Microsoft Corp
Q4 People's United Financial Inc
Q4 PPG Industries
Q4 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Q4 Union Pacific Corp
Q3 2012 Xilinx Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT):
1330 U.S. CPI
1330 U.S. House Starts
1330 U.S. Permits
1330 U.S. Jobless claims
1500 U.S. Philly Fed Business
Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net