European stock index futures point to a slightly lower open, with shares set to halt a brisk two-day rally ahead of Portugal's debt sale and Greece's debt restructuring talks.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are down 0.2 percent - 0.3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,034.40 points on Tuesday after climbing to 1,038.37, the highest since early August.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
ASML HOLDING NV Q4
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Amphenol Corp
Q4 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
Q4 eBay Inc
Q4 Fastenal Co
Q4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Q4 Northern Trust Corp
Q4 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Q4 Charles Schwab Corp
Q4 SLM Corp
Q4 State Street Corp
Q4 US Bancorp
Q3 2012 Xilinx Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0930 GB Claim count Dec
0930 GB ILO unempl't Nov
1330 US PPI Dec
1415 US Capacity use Dec
1415 US Ind Prod Dec
1500 US NAHB Jan
Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net