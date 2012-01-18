European stock index futures point to a slightly lower open, with shares set to halt a brisk two-day rally ahead of Portugal's debt sale and Greece's debt restructuring talks.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are down 0.2 percent - 0.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,034.40 points on Tuesday after climbing to 1,038.37, the highest since early August.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

ASML HOLDING NV Q4

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Amphenol Corp

Q4 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Q4 eBay Inc

Q4 Fastenal Co

Q4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Q4 Northern Trust Corp

Q4 PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Q4 Charles Schwab Corp

Q4 SLM Corp

Q4 State Street Corp

Q4 US Bancorp

Q3 2012 Xilinx Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0930 GB Claim count Dec

0930 GB ILO unempl't Nov

1330 US PPI Dec

1415 US Capacity use Dec

1415 US Ind Prod Dec

1500 US NAHB Jan

