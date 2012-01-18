German car makers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen are poised to receive a significant boost to their bottom lines next year if the euro extends its correction against the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan, supporting the companies' exports to the world's two largest economies, UBS says.

"The recent euro correction appears better supported by visibility on growth and interest rate differentials between the U.S. and the euro zone," the bank says, adding it expects "similar moves" in the euro\yuan rate.

UBS estimates a limited earnings impact from a 10 percent euro fall against the dollar and the yuan this year, due to currency hedges already in place. However, it expects profit sensitivity to jump in 2013, with a 26 percent boost for BMW, 21 percent for Daimler and 14 percent for VW at an earnings per share level.

The bank highlights Fiat and Renault as large beneficiaries from U.S. dollar and yuan translation, respectively.

