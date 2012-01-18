Shares in Accor rise 2.9 percent, outperforming a soft CAC-40 index of French blue chips after Europe's largest hotel group reassures on its outlook, saying it sees no sign of a demand slowdown in its major markets.

The positive though cautious tone outstages a slowdown in fourth quarter sales as the situation in debt-laden Southern Europe continues to deteriorate.

"Positive tone for 2012 so far," says Exane BNP analyst Matthias Desmarais.

"Accor appears cautiously optimistic, with visibility rather good in emerging markets, the U.S, Germany and the UK" he adds

