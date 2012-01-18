Shares in miner African Barrick Gold shed 3.5 percent, making the Tazanian-focused company one of the biggest losers on Britain's mid cap index, after it misses its annual production targets for fourth quarter gold production which fell 11 percent.

"Production figures were a bit disappointing. It was a miss on our numbers, lower than expectations," Numis Securities analyst Cailey Barker says.

The miner, a unit of the world's largest gold producer Barrick Gold Corp , said it produced 688,278 ounces in 2011, a dip of 2 percent, after warning in December that it would fall short of its target.

"Sales were better and cash cost guidance remains intact so actually the net result for the full year earnings per share should be pretty negligible I suspect," adds Numis's Barker.

