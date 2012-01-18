Shares in Tullow Oil drop 8.3 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller with the index down 0.7 percent, as the oil explorer's latest trading update flags a production decline, with net asset values (NAV) likely to fall as a result.

Oriel Securities says that, overall, it anticipates its current risked NAV for Tullow of 882 pence per share will fall by around 40-60 pence per share reflecting lower production in 2012 and higher capital expenditure.

The broker points out that Tullow's production in 2011 averaged 78,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) versus its estimate of 80,600 boed and production for 2012 is expected to be in the 78,000-86,000 boed range against its current estimate of 90,000 boed.

Oriel says the main shortfall is from the Jubilee field in Ghana where gross production is now expected to be in the 70,000-90,000 boed range during the year whilst well workovers are completed.

However, the broker thinks that the focus of the story of Tullow should remain on its active exploration and appraisal programme which looks busy in 2012. Oriel retains an "add" rating on Tullow.

