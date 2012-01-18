Shares in Euronav lead Euronext Brussels fallers after the Belgian crude oil transporter reports a deeper than expected fourth-quarter loss, hit by lower shipping rates and the cost of cancelling a vessel order.

The shares fall as much as 12.2 percent in early trading and are 6.2 percent lower at 4.54 euros at 0835 GMT. They have dropped 17.8 percent so far this week, although they shot up 41.5 percent last week, partly due to rates rising due to tension over Iran.

Exane BNP Paribas says the shares' rise last week was "a bit exaggerated", with not much cause for optimism in the tanker sector except for Iran.

"The cancellation of their order is good as it gives them more liquidity, but it confirms that their own view is negative for the next 12 months," he said, adding he had cut his target price to 4.80 euros from 5.00 and maintained his 'underperform' rating.

