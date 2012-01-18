Shares in Rolls-Royce fall 0.8 percent after JP Morgan Cazenove downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", citing limited upside to the current valuation and mounting headwinds.

JP Morgan says Rolls-Royce trades at a "justified" premium to its peers but its valuation no longer justifies a positive stance, offering only 9 percent upside to JPM's 832 pence target price, which the broker raises from 771 pence to factor in the sale of the group's stake in the International Aero Engines consortium last year.

In addition, JP Morgan says the market is being "complacent" about possible headwinds in civil aerospace and defence from this year.

