Shares in Kloeckner & Co fall 3.4 percent, making them the biggest decliners on a 0.6 percent lower German mid-cap index, after Citigroup cuts its recommendation on the steel trader to "neutral" from "buy" because the stock is close to its 12 euro price target.

"The shares have had a good run since December, as U.S. steel prices have rallied by 17 percent. We have updated our model for the move in prices and now expect inventory gains in the first quarter and second quarter of 2012," Citigroup analysts say in a note.

Kloeckner & Co shares have jumped 32 percent over the past month after reaching a one-year low of 8.20 euros in late November.

