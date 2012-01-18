Shares in BT Group are among the top fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, off 1.4 percent, pressured as UBS cuts its rating on the telecoms firm to "neutral" from "buy", citing uncertainty surrounding the group's UK fixed network activities as well as worries related to the group's pensions.

"We expect Q3 results (Feb 3) and ongoing operating performance to be solid. But we believe UK fixed faces more questions in 2012 with the launch of Sky fibre and YouView," UBS says in a note.

"Most of all we're concerned on pension -- with the 15-year UK Gilt yield now sub-3 percent, pressure on the actuarial valuation may be growing," the bank says.

