Shares in Man Group top the FTSE 100 index as they rise 5.5 percent, rebounding from recent heavy falls after the hedge fund manager unveils its fourth-quarter trading statement, which shows a slowdown in the pace of outflows.

"Notably, the rate of gross outflows slowed to $5.6 billion in Q4 vs $7.6 billion seen in Q3, Numis Securities says. "Management have also identified a further $75 million of cost savings...which in our view should help to offset some of the decline in fees from recent net outflows/performance."

The firm posts a second consecutive quarter of heavy client outflows and announces plans for further cost cuts, but traders say the shares have priced in the bad news, having lost more than a third of their value over the last three months.

"We believe Man offers deep value," Numis Securities adds, reiterating its "buy" stance on the shares. It highlights the stock offers a 13.3 dividend yield and there could be further return of capital after final results in March via a "special or increased ordinary dividend".

