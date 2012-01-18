The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.4 percent, and the midcaps trading flat.

4imprint adds 7 percent after the promotional products group issues a trading update, with full-year group revenue up 10 percent, prompting Peel Hunt to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock, with the broker highlighting continued strong growth in North America.

Semiconductor materials maker IQE firms more than 5 percent after saying it expects to report its highest-ever earnings for 2011, boosted by a double-digit growth across its wireless and opto-electronics businesses.

