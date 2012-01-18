Shares in Diploma fall 2.9 percent, the third biggest FTSE 250 faller with the mid cap index up 0.4 percent, after the technical products supplier's latest trading update prompts some profit-taking, and Numis Securities pares back its rating for the stock.

Diploma posts a 16 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand in its life sciences business and the acquisition of Carsen Medical in 2010, and says it has made an encouraging start to the year.

Numis, however, downgrades its rating for Diploma to "add" from "buy", with a target price of 425 pence, pointing out that although the group's first-quarter sales came in 3 percent ahead of its estimates it is not inclined to change its estimates at this stage.

"Q1 is the seasonally weakest quarter to the year and the economic background remains fragile, particularly Continental Europe which accounts for about 20 percent of revenues," the broker says in a note.

Diploma shares have gained 25 percent over the past three months.

