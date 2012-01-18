Shares in Solvay fall 1.8 percent, underperforming a flat European market, as Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the chemicals and plastics maker with a "neutral" rating, and flags up "short-term pain".

Credit Suisse says there are downside risks to earnings, including sub-economic PVC returns, as demand from European construction markets does not recover and PVC remains in oversupply.

"We believe the Solvay/Rhodia combination will generate shareholder value. However, its challenging short-term earnings outlook is likely to weigh on the shares in 1H12," the broker adds in a note.

Credit Suisse says it would view a level of 62 euros a share as an attractive entry point, which represents about 20 percent upside to its 12-month target price of 75 euros, and about 10 percent above the current share price.

