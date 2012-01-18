Shares in British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon fall 1.8 percent after the company says it suffered a margin squeeze in the past three months and warns it would come under more pressure through the rest of its financial year.

"We continue to like JDW's cash flow characteristics and the valuation based on a cash PER of 7.5x appears attractive. However we are increasingly concerned by the declining margins at Wetherspoon. We therefore downgrade our stance from "buy" to "hold", Shore Capital says in a note.

However, Investec says that unlike some other pub companies, Wetherspoon is highly cash generative, with a well invested estate and meaningful rollout plans. This should provide resilience and growth despite an uncertain macro environment.

Wetherspoon, which operates more than 830 pubs, said it was facing cost increases resulting from legislation, including further increases to excise duty, business rates and carbon tax.

Panmure Gordon says the group intends to open about 50 new pubs but has warned there is potential for further margin decline in the second half due to continuing cost increases.

"However, with sales performing slightly ahead of our expectations, we expect the net impact to be broadly neutral and expect no material change to consensus."

